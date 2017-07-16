Demi Lovato Talks 'Sorry Not Sorry' And Upcoming Album

The singer described "Sorry Not Sorry" as "an anthem for anyone who's ever been hated on and has risen above it and come out from the other side like a f——- savage!!!"

Lovato also talked about her new R&B/pop vibes, teased some collaborations on the album, and dished about her new video, saying, "I think it was the funnest video that I've ever shot," The project features cameos from Wiz Khalifa and Paris Hilton.

Lovato also gave a shout out to her favorite playlist song, "Wild Thoughts" by DJ Khaled, Rihanna & Bryson Tiller. Watch her answers here.