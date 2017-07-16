Dr. Dre And Eminem Created 'My Name Is' Within Minutes of Meeting

Dre recalled Eminem showing up in a ridiculously bright yellow sweatsuit for their first encounter, but also how quickly their working chemistry was cemented.

Mere moments after pressing play, Dre said Eminem began spitting the hook for his 1999 hit, breakout single "My Name Is." "That's what happened," Dre said. "Our first day, in the first few minutes of us being together in the studio." Watch the explicit clip here.