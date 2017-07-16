|
Red Hot Chili Peppers Unsure If They Can Continue Lengthy Tours
.
(Radio.com) Red Hot Chili Peppers drummer Chad Smith is 54 and wonders just how long the band can perform at the high level they've become famous for over the last three decades. "We pride ourselves on putting a really amazing performance," Smith tells podcaster and former That Metal Show host, Eddie Trunk. "We want people to walk about saying, 'wow I've never seen anything like that.'" But with band members' ages passing 50 it begs the question, how long can they continue performing at that level? "When you can't do that anymore you've gotta take some stock and go, we're not gonna be sitting on stools up there playing our songs. We'll just see how it goes?" When asked if the band had any internal discussions about how long they could continue, Smith recalled a conversation in the back of a van after a gig in which Flea asked, "how much longer do you think… how do you think we should end this?" Smith didn't have an answer for the gregarious bass player. "I want to make records," says Smith. "I still love making records, but the touring part--I don't know if we can continue--I mean the three of us are 54 years old. Anthony, me and Flea. Josh is 38 or 39 so he's a young man. But I don't know if we can continue to do the long tours, the year, year-and-a-half we normally do." Read more here.
Radio.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
