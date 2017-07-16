Smash Mouth Singer Shares Morrissey Encounter And Pacino Dream

In the roving Stereogum interview, Harwell confirmed that Morrissey is a Smash Mouth fan and that the band recently met the Smiths icon at a show in Guadalajara. "Yeah, he was very complimentary toward us," Harwell recalls.

The exchange was "brief" but "super weird and cool." Harwell shared some thoughts on other cultural icons: "I would love to put Al Pacino in a video," he said. Read more here.