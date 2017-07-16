Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

Smash Mouth Singer Shares Morrissey Encounter And Pacino Dream
07-16-2017
.
Smash Mouth

(Radio.com) Smash Mouth frontman Steve Harwell recently participated in an oral history of the band's weird, iconic career. Smash Mouth holds a singular place in our collective imagination, and there are even some closeted Smash Mouth fans out there--which brings us to Morrissey.

In the roving Stereogum interview, Harwell confirmed that Morrissey is a Smash Mouth fan and that the band recently met the Smiths icon at a show in Guadalajara. "Yeah, he was very complimentary toward us," Harwell recalls.

The exchange was "brief" but "super weird and cool." Harwell shared some thoughts on other cultural icons: "I would love to put Al Pacino in a video," he said. Read more here.

Radio.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright Radio.com/CBS Local - Excerpted here with permission.

