Ty Dolla $ign's Dream Collaboration Would Be John Mayer

In an interview with the Guardian, the rapper discussed two dream collaborations of his: Jay-Z and John Mayer. While a Mayer and Ty Dolla $ign feature may raise eyebrows, the rapper raves about the singer/songwriter.

"I love basically every album he ever put out," Dolla $ign says of Mayer. 'I love his writing, I love his guitar playing, I love his voice. He's just a dope all-around artist." Read more here.