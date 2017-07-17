Abhorrent Decimation Release 'Granted Indulgence' Lyric Video

Singer Ashley Scott had this to say about the new song, "We are really pleased with how this one came out. Granted Indulgence is such a pivotal point in the story too, so it was really important to us that it stood out. In the story, Granted Indulgence is the point at which our three men take to the woods in search of 'Death'.

"A right horrible git, who has taken the lives of men, women and children in their village. Instead of finding "Death" in the deep dark woods, they find a sea of treasure. It is at this point, the three men, so overwhelmed at this life changing find, they begin to conspire against one another." Watch the video here.