Coastwest Unrest Release 'The Mainstream' Video

The album was co-produced in Berkeley, CA, with Jim Greer (Foster the People, Yoko Ono, New York Dolls,Dr. Octagon) and Songwriter, vocalist, guitarist Noah Dickie had the following to say:

"I've always respected artists that reflect their environment, and sing about what they know," says Noah, who started playing guitar at nine, while listening to everything from Bob Dylan, Gram Parsons and '90s hip-hop to Iron Maiden and The Germs. "I couldn't see doing anything else," he says, referencing L.A. poet Charles Bukowski, "I was born into this." Watch the video here.