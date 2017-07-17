Coldplay And Big Sean Stream New Collab 'Miracles (Someone Special)'

The song comes from the group's brand new "Kaleidoscope" EP which was released digitally last Friday (July 14th) and will be followed by a physical release (CD and vinyl) on August 4th.

Another highlight of the Rik Simpson, Daniel Green and Bill Rahko EP is a live version of the hit collaboration with The Chainsmokers "Something Just Like This" which captured during a performance in Tokyo back in April. Watch the new lyric video here.