Def Leppard's Phil Collen Releasing Satriani Tribute Track

This year's G4 Experience: Surfing with the Alien 30th Anniversary will be taking place on July 24th through 28th at the Asilomar Center in Carmel, CA and also feature Ratt's Warren DeMartini and Mr. Big's Paul Gilbert.

Collen had the following to say about the new track, "I was honored when Joe invited me to join the G4 experience and I decided to write and record an instrumental track called 'Yo 2 Joe' as a tribute to him.

"I was further honored when he played on the track with me because he is such an amazing artist. I wanted the track to reflect the vibe of his influential Surfing with the Alien album. Thirty years later, he continues to wow generations of guitar players and music fans alike."