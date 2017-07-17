|
Def Leppard's Phil Collen Releasing Satriani Tribute Track
.
Def Leppard guitarist Phil Collen has announced that he will be releasing a new tribute song to Joe Satriani called "Yo 2 Joe" on July 21st to celebrate his participation in this year's G4 Experience. This year's G4 Experience: Surfing with the Alien 30th Anniversary will be taking place on July 24th through 28th at the Asilomar Center in Carmel, CA and also feature Ratt's Warren DeMartini and Mr. Big's Paul Gilbert. Collen had the following to say about the new track, "I was honored when Joe invited me to join the G4 experience and I decided to write and record an instrumental track called 'Yo 2 Joe' as a tribute to him. "I was further honored when he played on the track with me because he is such an amazing artist. I wanted the track to reflect the vibe of his influential Surfing with the Alien album. Thirty years later, he continues to wow generations of guitar players and music fans alike."
This year's G4 Experience: Surfing with the Alien 30th Anniversary will be taking place on July 24th through 28th at the Asilomar Center in Carmel, CA and also feature Ratt's Warren DeMartini and Mr. Big's Paul Gilbert.
Collen had the following to say about the new track, "I was honored when Joe invited me to join the G4 experience and I decided to write and record an instrumental track called 'Yo 2 Joe' as a tribute to him.
"I was further honored when he played on the track with me because he is such an amazing artist. I wanted the track to reflect the vibe of his influential Surfing with the Alien album. Thirty years later, he continues to wow generations of guitar players and music fans alike."
• Adrenaline Mob Members Pay Tribute To David Z
• Black Sabbath And Queen Stars Discussing Collaboration
• Mutemath Streaming New Song 'Stroll On'
• Pantera's Rex Brown Releases 'Buried Alive' Video
• Needtobreathe Expand H A R D L O VE Album For Reissue
• Def Leppard's Phil Collen Releasing Satriani Tribute Track
• Corey Taylor Reveals His Secret To Slipknot and Stone Sour Evolution
• Nothing More Stream New Song 'Let 'em Burn'
• Royal Blood Release Live 'I Only Lie When I Love You' Video
• Sevendust Reveal New Studio Album Plans
• Jackyl Celebrating 25th Anniversary With New Release
• King Crimson Announce U.S. Fall Tour
• Previously Unreleased Tracks From Late Big Star Icon Chris Bell Coming
• Arch Enemy Streaming New Song 'The World Is Yours'
• Goldfinger Release New Single 'Tijuana Sunrise'
• OneRepublic And Seeb Release New Song 'Rich Love'
• Sage The Gemini Releases Music Video For 'Pilot'
• Dolly Parton and Jennifer Nettles Thrilled With Emmy Nomination
• Singled Out: Ben Rabb's The Fight
• Frank Sinatra Collection Final DVD Releases Announced
• Luna Shadows Releases Music Video For 'Thorns'
• The Dot And The Line Release 'Draw Me In' Video
• Gethen Jenkins Streaming New EP 'Where The Honkytonk Belongs'
• Coastwest Unrest Release 'The Mainstream' Video
• Beyonce Beats Guns N' Roses As Last Year's Top Music Money Maker
• Ed Sheeran Has 'Never Felt This Much Hate' In His Life
• Demi Lovato Talks 'Sorry Not Sorry' And Upcoming Album
• Jay-Z Shares Epic New '4:44' Video On YouTube
• Harry Styles And Prince Harry Reunite At 'Dunkirk' Premiere
• 2 Chainz Is Already Recording His Next Album
• Road Trip: Festival d'ete de Quebec
• Lollapalooza TBT Month: 2015 - Metallica, Brand New And More
• Sailing to Nowhere - To The Unknown
• Mark Slaughter - Halfway There
• American High - Bones in the Attic, Flowers in the Basement
• Root 66: Cary Morin - Cradle to the Grave
• On The Record: Melvin Van Peebles and Earth, Wind & Fire - Sweet Sweetback’s Baadasssss Song Soundtrack
• Root 66: MandolinMan - Unfolding the Roots
• Root 66: Anthony Rosano and the Conqueroos
• Road Trip Missouri: Get Your Sips on Route 66
• Rock Reads: 45 RPM (Recollections Per Minute) The Morrell Archives Volume 3
Contact Us - Privacy - Why we are antiMusic
Copyright© 1998 - 2017 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.
Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site.
Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.