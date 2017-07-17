Dolly Parton and Jennifer Nettles Thrilled With Emmy Nomination

The film is up for the best Television Movie award at this year's Emmys which will be broadcast live on CBS from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Sunday, September 17 (8:00-11:00 PM ET/5:00-8:00 PM PT).

Parton had this to say, "I am so very proud and excited to have "Christmas of Many Colors" be nominated for an Emmy award. Special thanks to my partner and executive producer Sam Haskell, a wonderful cast and crew, Steve Herek (our producer) and Pamela Long for a great script. And a special thanks to all of the many fans that watched it."

The film's costar Jennifer Nettles added, "This project for me was a celebration of the family and the beautiful story of Miss Dolly Parton. Each day I played Avie Lee Parton was a joy. For 'Christmas of Many Colors' to be nominated and celebrated further by the Emmy's, thrills me."