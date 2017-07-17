Mutemath Streaming New Song 'Stroll On'

Frontman Paul Meany revealed the following background details, "Stroll On, in particular, was a jam we recorded about 5 years ago when we started writing for our last record Vitals.

"We shelved it, probably because I didn't have a vocal idea for it. But when I did a shelf inventory for this new album, that track grabbed me by the throat and demanded a vocal.

"I'm not gonna curse this song and say it's my favorite (because when I do, that usually becomes a least favorite for fans), but just know that I don't not like this song a lot, and I don't not love what I find on the shelf sometimes ;)" Stream the song here.