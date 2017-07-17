Needtobreathe Expand H A R D L O VE Album For Reissue

The vinyl release will be accompanied for a new six song EP entitled "HARD CUTS" featuring tracks that were recorded during the session for the 2016 album including a collaboration with Andra Day called "Hard Love".

The band had these comments, "One year ago today, we put out our sixth studio album - H A R D L O V E - and invited our fans into one of the most ambitious and adventurous creative periods we as a band have ever gone through.

"One of the hardest parts about finishing that record was figuring out what songs we had to cut. We stayed up many, many nights going back and forth on the final track listing and in the end had to make some really tough decisions. We're excited to unveil those songs today and over the coming weeks as apart of our collector's edition deluxe vinyl and EP."