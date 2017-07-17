Pantera's Rex Brown Releases 'Buried Alive' Video

The new album will be hitting stores on July 28th and the new track is the third single from the effort, following the release of the songs "Train Song" and "Crossing Lines".

Brown recruited Justin Reich (Zakk Wylde, Ace Frehley) to direct the new video, which was short on location in Nashville. Reich directed the previous video for the track "Train Song".

Rex had this to say, "Justin once again did a fantastic job. The video captures every bit of emotion I had when I was writing the song as it's a very personal song for me." Watch the clip here.