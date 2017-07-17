Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

Pantera's Rex Brown Releases 'Buried Alive' Video
07-17-2017
Rex Brown

Former Pantera and Down star Rex Brown has released a new video for his track "Buried Alive". The song comes from his forthcoming solo debut studio album "Smoke On This".

The new album will be hitting stores on July 28th and the new track is the third single from the effort, following the release of the songs "Train Song" and "Crossing Lines".

Brown recruited Justin Reich (Zakk Wylde, Ace Frehley) to direct the new video, which was short on location in Nashville. Reich directed the previous video for the track "Train Song".

Rex had this to say, "Justin once again did a fantastic job. The video captures every bit of emotion I had when I was writing the song as it's a very personal song for me." Watch the clip here.

Rex Brown Music
