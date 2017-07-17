|
Sevendust Reveal New Studio Album Plans
.
Sevendust have announced that they plan to enter the studio this fall with producer Michael "Elvis" Baskette (Alter Bridge, Tremonti, Slash) to record their new album. The band is eyeing a release of the new effort next spring via their just announced record with Rise Records. Guitarist John Connolly had the following to say: "For Sevendust, it was important to find a label that understood where we've been and have some new ideas and strategies on where we can go. "Through our 20 years playing together, we have garnered the best fans in the world that have become our extended family. Rise from the very beginning explained a very unique game plan to us that we feel like is going to help us celebrate our die hard Sevendust fans and expose us to new ones. There is an excitement we feel just knowing the Rise team is going to be behind this new chapter of our career". Rise Records founder Craig Ericson adds, "Signing Sevendust is definitely one of the highlights of my career. I'm honored to work with an artist with a legacy as great as theirs, and I'm really excited to work with them on the forthcoming album".
