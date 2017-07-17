The Dot And The Line Release 'Draw Me In' Video

Douglas has worked with a variety of artists ranging from Fleetwood Mac legend Stevie Nicks to pop star Kesha. He says that the duo's songs are "often moody in atmosphere because we are both drawn to cinematic soundscapes. We appreciate music that is expansive and full of tension."

Clark had this say about the new track, "The song is a flirtation with danger. It is an expression of how in times of social change fear and menace exists, but change can also be quietly alluring. The song is a celebration of change as a springboard igniting passion." Watch the Ed Shiers directed video here.