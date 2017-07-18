Alter Bridge Announce European Fall Tour

The group plan to deliver a totally different set list than they played on a recently-completed summer run in the region. "Europe, are you ready for the final installment of The Last Hero Tour?!" says the band.

The fall European run will follow the September 8 release of a new collection, "Live At The O2 Arena + Rarities", via Napalm Records. The 3-CD package captures the group in concert at the London venue on November 24, 2016, alongside a disc of 13 rarities from their career. Read more and see the dates here.