Big & Rich Lead Star Filled Episode Of The Pickup

With summer in full swing there is denying that it is hot. Mark Chesnutt is feeling the heat with new music and, listen to this, new hot sauce. His newest single "Hot" is from his latest album, Tradition Lives. Mark Chesnutt Hot Sauce is available for a limited time. For more information visit markchesnutt.com.

Christmas in July? That's right. Dolly Parton is celebrating with the gift of an Emmy nomination for outstanding television movie for 'Christmas of Many Colors: Circle of Love.' Tune in when The 69th Emmy Awards telecast live on Sunday, September 17.

Kenny Rogers is scheduled to have a special press conference in Nashville on Tuesday, July 18. "The Pickup" will be on hand, so stay tuned for the next episode for an inside look.

"The Pickup" has some special news to share. It can now be seen on the websites of over 200 radio stations and television broadcasters around the world including WSM, RFD-TV and CM&T UK. Thank you everyone for making this possible!

The newest edition of The Pickup and Coming features a special look at up-and-coming artist Brooke Woods' single "God Bless the World." Woods stopped by "The Pickup" headquarters and talked about how she got her start in music.

As promised last time, "The Pickup" sat down with Charley Pride to discuss his career and his dedication to the music. "The Pickup" recently got a chance to catch up with Parmalee at their Nashville Fan Club Party where they discussed their latest album 27861 which is available on July 21. Also featured is a look at the lead single from the album, "Sunday Morning."

The new duet album from Rhonda Vincent and Daryle Singletary, American Grandstand, gives fans classic country duets and never-before-heard original music. Both Vincent and Singletary stopped by "The Pickup" headquarters where they tell the story about how the project came to be - a random encounter between the two. American Grandstand is available now. Watch the latest episode of "The Pickup" here.