|
Big & Rich Lead Star Filled Episode Of The Pickup
.
(Webster) Big & Rich, Mark Chesnutt, Dolly Parton, Kenny Rogers, Charley Pride, Parmalee and more are the focus of the latest episode of "The Pickup". We were sent the following details. The show starts out with the announcement of a new album by Big & Rich. Did It For The Party will be the duo's sixth studio album and is set to hit stores on September 15. With summer in full swing there is denying that it is hot. Mark Chesnutt is feeling the heat with new music and, listen to this, new hot sauce. His newest single "Hot" is from his latest album, Tradition Lives. Mark Chesnutt Hot Sauce is available for a limited time. For more information visit markchesnutt.com. Christmas in July? That's right. Dolly Parton is celebrating with the gift of an Emmy nomination for outstanding television movie for 'Christmas of Many Colors: Circle of Love.' Tune in when The 69th Emmy Awards telecast live on Sunday, September 17. Kenny Rogers is scheduled to have a special press conference in Nashville on Tuesday, July 18. "The Pickup" will be on hand, so stay tuned for the next episode for an inside look. "The Pickup" has some special news to share. It can now be seen on the websites of over 200 radio stations and television broadcasters around the world including WSM, RFD-TV and CM&T UK. Thank you everyone for making this possible! The newest edition of The Pickup and Coming features a special look at up-and-coming artist Brooke Woods' single "God Bless the World." Woods stopped by "The Pickup" headquarters and talked about how she got her start in music. As promised last time, "The Pickup" sat down with Charley Pride to discuss his career and his dedication to the music. "The Pickup" recently got a chance to catch up with Parmalee at their Nashville Fan Club Party where they discussed their latest album 27861 which is available on July 21. Also featured is a look at the lead single from the album, "Sunday Morning." The new duet album from Rhonda Vincent and Daryle Singletary, American Grandstand, gives fans classic country duets and never-before-heard original music. Both Vincent and Singletary stopped by "The Pickup" headquarters where they tell the story about how the project came to be - a random encounter between the two. American Grandstand is available now. Watch the latest episode of "The Pickup" here.
With summer in full swing there is denying that it is hot. Mark Chesnutt is feeling the heat with new music and, listen to this, new hot sauce. His newest single "Hot" is from his latest album, Tradition Lives. Mark Chesnutt Hot Sauce is available for a limited time. For more information visit markchesnutt.com.
Christmas in July? That's right. Dolly Parton is celebrating with the gift of an Emmy nomination for outstanding television movie for 'Christmas of Many Colors: Circle of Love.' Tune in when The 69th Emmy Awards telecast live on Sunday, September 17.
Kenny Rogers is scheduled to have a special press conference in Nashville on Tuesday, July 18. "The Pickup" will be on hand, so stay tuned for the next episode for an inside look.
"The Pickup" has some special news to share. It can now be seen on the websites of over 200 radio stations and television broadcasters around the world including WSM, RFD-TV and CM&T UK. Thank you everyone for making this possible!
The newest edition of The Pickup and Coming features a special look at up-and-coming artist Brooke Woods' single "God Bless the World." Woods stopped by "The Pickup" headquarters and talked about how she got her start in music.
As promised last time, "The Pickup" sat down with Charley Pride to discuss his career and his dedication to the music. "The Pickup" recently got a chance to catch up with Parmalee at their Nashville Fan Club Party where they discussed their latest album 27861 which is available on July 21. Also featured is a look at the lead single from the album, "Sunday Morning."
The new duet album from Rhonda Vincent and Daryle Singletary, American Grandstand, gives fans classic country duets and never-before-heard original music. Both Vincent and Singletary stopped by "The Pickup" headquarters where they tell the story about how the project came to be - a random encounter between the two. American Grandstand is available now. Watch the latest episode of "The Pickup" here.
Webster submitted this story.
• Journey Dedicate 'Lights' To Steve Perry at Classic West
• Fleetwood Mac Tribute Glenn Frey At Classic West Festival
• Stone Sour Announce U.S. Headline Tour Dates
• Singled Out: RPWL's A New Dawn Concert Film
• Yes Add More Dates To North American Summer Tour
• The Who To Rock The Tonight Show This Week
• Brian Setzer Orchestra Announce This Year's Christmas Rocks! Tour
• Of Mice & Men, Five Finger Death Punch, In Flames Extend Tour
• Joe Walsh Recruits Keith Urban And More For VetsAid Concert
• Slayer Is Most Prepared For Next Record In Their History Says King
• Alex Hofmann Playing Last Show With Fallujah At Bay Area Death Fest
• Metallica Release Live 'Blackened' Video
• Alter Bridge Announce European Fall Tour
• Arch Enemy Score Viral Hit With 'The World Is Yours' Video
• Sleeping With Sirens Announce Intimate North American Tour
• Justin Bieber Taps Migos, Vic Mensa For North American Tour
• Ed Sheeran's 'Game of Thrones' Appearance Goes Online
• LCD Soundsystem Add Dates To North American Tour
• Chris Janson Announces Sophomore Album 'Everybody'
• Big & Rich Lead Star Filled Episode Of The Pickup
• Dwight & Nicole Releasing Video For New Single 'Wait'
• Lost Frequencies Streaming 'Less In More' Deluxe Edition
• Dylan Scott Scores His First No. 1 With 'My Girl'
• Jared Leto Featured In New 'Blade Runner 2049' Trailer
• Coldplay And Big Sean Stream New Collab 'Miracles (Someone Special)'
• OneRepublic And Seeb Release New Song 'Rich Love'
• Sage The Gemini Releases Music Video For 'Pilot'
• Dolly Parton and Jennifer Nettles Thrilled With Emmy Nomination
• Singled Out: Ben Rabb's The Fight
• Frank Sinatra Collection Final DVD Releases Announced
• Queen + Adam Lambert Live In Chicago
• Road Trip: Festival d'ete de Quebec
• Lollapalooza TBT Month: 2015 - Metallica, Brand New And More
• Sailing to Nowhere - To The Unknown
• Mark Slaughter - Halfway There
• American High - Bones in the Attic, Flowers in the Basement
• Root 66: Cary Morin - Cradle to the Grave
• On The Record: Melvin Van Peebles and Earth, Wind & Fire - Sweet Sweetback’s Baadasssss Song Soundtrack
• Root 66: MandolinMan - Unfolding the Roots
• Root 66: Anthony Rosano and the Conqueroos
• Road Trip Missouri: Get Your Sips on Route 66
• Rock Reads: 45 RPM (Recollections Per Minute) The Morrell Archives Volume 3
Contact Us - Privacy - Why we are antiMusic
Copyright© 1998 - 2017 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.
Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site.
Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.