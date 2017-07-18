Brian Setzer Orchestra Announce This Year's Christmas Rocks! Tour

This will be 14th year of the tour which is scheduled to kick off on November 10th in Minneapolis at the State Theatre and will wrap up on December 28th in Bellingham, WA at Mount Baker Theatre.

Prior to the annual Christmas outing the group announced that they will be celebrating their 25th anniversary with a special show at the Hollywood Bowl on August 2nd.

14th Annual "Christmas Rocks! Tour Dates:

11/10 - Minneapolis, MN - State Theatre -

11/11 - Waukegan, IL - Genesee Theatre -

11/13 - Joliet, IL - Rialto Square Theatre -

11/14 - Cincinnati, OH - Taft Theatre -

11/15 - Detroit, MI - Fox Theatre -

11/17 - Philadelphia, PA - Academy of Music -

11/18 - Englewood, NJ - Bergen Performing Arts Center -

11/19 - Ridgefield, CT - The Ridgefield Playhouse -

11/21 - Red Bank, NJ - Count Basie Theatre -

11/22 - Westbury, NY - NYCB Theatre at Westbury -

11/24 - Montclair, NJ - Wellmont Theatre -

11/25 - Washington, DC - Warner Theatre -

11/26 - Durham, NC - Durham Performing Arts Center -

11/28 - Clearwater, FL - Ruth Eckerd Hall -

11/29 - Jacksonville, FL - Florida Theatre -

11/30 - Orlando, FL - Hard Rock Live -

12/2 - Huntsville, AL - Von Braun Center -

12/3 - Nashville, TN - Ryman Auditorium -

12/5 - Charlotte, NC - Ovens Auditorium -

12/6 - Atlanta, GA - Symphony Hall -

12/8 - Biloxi, MS - Beau Rivage Resort & Casino -

12/9 - Biloxi, MS - Beau Rivage Resort & Casino -

12/10 - Houston, TX - Arena Theatre -

12/12 - Allen, TX - Allen Event Center -

12/14 - Albuquerque, NM - Isleta Resort & Casino -

12/15 - Phoenix, AZ - Celebrity Theatre -

12/20 - Modesto, CA - Gallo Center for the Arts -

12/24 - San Francisco, CA - Warfield Theatre -

12/26 - Seattle, WA - The Paramount Theatre -

12/27 - Portland, OR - Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall -

12/28 - Bellingham, WA - Mount Baker Theatre