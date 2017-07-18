|
Brian Setzer Orchestra Announce This Year's Christmas Rocks! Tour
.
The Brian Setzer Orchestra have announced the details for this year's installment of their Christmas Rocks! Tour across the U.S. in November and December on this year. This will be 14th year of the tour which is scheduled to kick off on November 10th in Minneapolis at the State Theatre and will wrap up on December 28th in Bellingham, WA at Mount Baker Theatre. Prior to the annual Christmas outing the group announced that they will be celebrating their 25th anniversary with a special show at the Hollywood Bowl on August 2nd. 14th Annual "Christmas Rocks! Tour Dates:
