Chris Janson Announces Sophomore Album 'Everybody'

"I decided to title this album Everybody because that's exactly who inspired it," said Janson. 'Real songs, real stories, and songs that I believe people from every walk of life can relate to. It's Everybody--and it's all on this record." The album fueled by the success of its lead single "Fix A Drink."

Janson is out on the road this summer with Sam Hunt on his "15 in a 30" tour as well as his own headlining dates. Dates are on sale now with several venues already sold out. See the dates here.