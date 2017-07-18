Ed Sheeran's 'Game of Thrones' Appearance Goes Online

No, there was no "Galway Girl" or "Shape of You." Sheeran, who played a traveling soldier that had been stationed in King's Landing," sang, "For hands of gold are always cold/ but a woman's hands are warm."

"That's a pretty song. I've never heard it before," remarked Arya Stark (Sheeran fan Maisie Williams). "It's a new one," he replied. " Fans who are up on all things Game of Thrones might have known Sheeran would burst into song. Before the program aired, composer Ramin Djawadi teased the segment. "It's pretty cool," he told Billboard. "He sings a piece that I wrote with lyrics that came from the book." Watch a clip of Sheeran's performance here.