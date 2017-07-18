Jared Leto Featured In New 'Blade Runner 2049' Trailer

Leto plays Neander Wallace, and he doesn't seem to be a good guy. "Every leap of civilization was built off the back of slaves," he growls. "Replicants are the future, but I could only make so many."

Later in trailer Leto utters "you do not know what pain is yet, you will learn." Blade Runner 2049 stars Ryan Gosling and Harrison Ford and will hit theaters on October 6. Watch the trailer here.