Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

Jared Leto Featured In New 'Blade Runner 2049' Trailer
07-18-2017
.
Jared Leto

(Radio.com) A new trailer for the forthcoming film Blade Runner 2049 arrived on Monday and it features a longer look at Thirty Seconds to Mars frontman Jared Leto.

Leto plays Neander Wallace, and he doesn't seem to be a good guy. "Every leap of civilization was built off the back of slaves," he growls. "Replicants are the future, but I could only make so many."

Later in trailer Leto utters "you do not know what pain is yet, you will learn." Blade Runner 2049 stars Ryan Gosling and Harrison Ford and will hit theaters on October 6. Watch the trailer here.

Radio.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright Radio.com/CBS Local - Excerpted here with permission.

advertisement

Jared Leto Music, DVDs, Books and more

Jared Leto T-shirts and Posters

More Jared Leto News

Share this article
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


Related Stories


Jared Leto Featured In New 'Blade Runner 2049' Trailer

Jared Leto Featured In New 'Blade Runner 2049' Trailer

Fan May Sue Over Lack Of Jared Leto Joker Scenes in Suicide Squad

Suicide Squad Trailer Featuring Jared Leto Released

Jared Leto Suing TMZ Over Leaked Taylor Swift Diss Video

Jared Leto Apologizes To Taylor Swift and Her Fans Over TMZ Video

Jared Leto's Unflattering Reaction To Taylor Swift's '1989' Goes Online

Jared Leto's Scary Look As The Joker In 'Suicide Squad' Revealed

Jared Leto Teases Joker 'Suicide Squad' Role In New Photo

Jared Leto's Green Hair For 'Suicide Squad' Revealed In New Photo


More Stories for Jared Leto

Jared Leto Music
advertisement

News Reports
Day in Rock:
Ritchie Blackmore Open To Playing Final Deep Purple Concert- Journey Dedicate 'Lights' To Steve Perry at Classic West- Fleetwood Mac Tribute Glenn Frey At Classic West- more

Video From Eagles First Concert With New Lineup Goes Online- Adrenaline Mob Members Pay Tribute To David Z- Black Sabbath And Queen Stars Discussing Collaboration- more

Ozzy Osbourne Officially Relaunches Solo Career- Avenged Sevenfold Release New Song 'Dose'- Foo Fighters' 'Sonic Highways' Outtakes Go Online- Kid Rock- Queen- more

Page Too:
Aaron Carter Goes On Social Media Rant Following Arrest- Justin Bieber Taps Migos, Vic Mensa For North American Tour- Ed Sheeran's 'Game of Thrones' Appearance Goes Online- more

Coldplay And Big Sean Stream New Collab 'Miracles (Someone Special)'- OneRepublic And Seeb Release New Song 'Rich Love'- Sage The Gemini Releases Music Video For 'Pilot'- more

Beyonce Beats Guns N' Roses As Last Year's Top Music Money Maker- Ed Sheeran Has 'Never Felt This Much Hate' In His Life- Demi Lovato Talks 'Sorry Not Sorry' And Album more

advertisement
Rock News Stories
Ritchie Blackmore Open To Playing Final Deep Purple Concert

Journey Dedicate 'Lights' To Steve Perry at Classic West

Fleetwood Mac Tribute Glenn Frey At Classic West Festival

Stone Sour Announce U.S. Headline Tour Dates

Singled Out: RPWL's A New Dawn Concert Film

Yes Add More Dates To North American Summer Tour

The Who To Rock The Tonight Show This Week

Brian Setzer Orchestra Announce This Year's Christmas Rocks! Tour

Of Mice & Men, Five Finger Death Punch, In Flames Extend Tour

Joe Walsh Recruits Keith Urban And More For VetsAid Concert

Slayer Is Most Prepared For Next Record In Their History Says King

Alex Hofmann Playing Last Show With Fallujah At Bay Area Death Fest

Metallica Release Live 'Blackened' Video

Alter Bridge Announce European Fall Tour

Arch Enemy Score Viral Hit With 'The World Is Yours' Video

Sleeping With Sirens Announce Intimate North American Tour

• more

Page Too News Stories
Aaron Carter Goes On Social Media Rant Following Arrest

Justin Bieber Taps Migos, Vic Mensa For North American Tour

Ed Sheeran's 'Game of Thrones' Appearance Goes Online

LCD Soundsystem Add Dates To North American Tour

Chris Janson Announces Sophomore Album 'Everybody'

Big & Rich Lead Star Filled Episode Of The Pickup

Dwight & Nicole Releasing Video For New Single 'Wait'

Lost Frequencies Streaming 'Less In More' Deluxe Edition

Dylan Scott Scores His First No. 1 With 'My Girl'

Jared Leto Featured In New 'Blade Runner 2049' Trailer

Coldplay And Big Sean Stream New Collab 'Miracles (Someone Special)'

OneRepublic And Seeb Release New Song 'Rich Love'

Sage The Gemini Releases Music Video For 'Pilot'

Dolly Parton and Jennifer Nettles Thrilled With Emmy Nomination

Singled Out: Ben Rabb's The Fight

Frank Sinatra Collection Final DVD Releases Announced

• more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Queen + Adam Lambert Live In Chicago

Road Trip: Festival d'ete de Quebec

Junkyard - High Water

Lollapalooza TBT Month: 2015 - Metallica, Brand New And More

Sailing to Nowhere - To The Unknown

Mark Slaughter - Halfway There

Die Choking - III

American High - Bones in the Attic, Flowers in the Basement

Root 66: Cary Morin - Cradle to the Grave

On The Record: Melvin Van Peebles and Earth, Wind & Fire - Sweet Sweetback’s Baadasssss Song Soundtrack

Root 66: MandolinMan - Unfolding the Roots

Messa - Belfry

Root 66: Anthony Rosano and the Conqueroos

Road Trip Missouri: Get Your Sips on Route 66

Rock Reads: 45 RPM (Recollections Per Minute) The Morrell Archives Volume 3

• more



Follow Us:

Contact Us - Privacy - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2017 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.