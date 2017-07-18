Joe Walsh Recruits Keith Urban And More For VetsAid Concert

Walsh has recruited Zac Brown Band, Gary Clark Jr. and Keith Urban to perform at the special event which will be taking place at the EagleBank Arena in Fairfax, Virginia on September 30th.

He had the following to say in the announcement, "War is hell for everyone involved. I lost my father when I was a baby, before I could even make a memory of him. I stopped counting the number of friends I lost in the Vietnam War or that came home forever scarred mentally or physically or both. We've only just begun to appreciate the long-term impacts on our troops home from Iraq. And in Afghanistan, the longest war in American history continues to drag on with no end in sight and just last month this administration committed to send thousands more of our young men and women into the conflict with no defined goal or strategy."



"I had to do something and seeing as though rock-and-roll seems to be what I do best," He continued, "it's also the least I could do for those who have served and continue to serve our country. We're all in this together as Americans and seems to me lately that people are forgetting that. I asked my buddies Zac, Gary and Keith to step up and I'm so grateful that they did. Let's put on a show, raise some money and celebrate our vets… and let's do it every year!"