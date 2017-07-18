|
Justin Bieber Taps Migos, Vic Mensa For North American Tour
.
Justin Bieber has announced that he has recruited Migos, Kehlani, Martin Garrix & Vic Mensa to be support acts on his upcoming North American leg of his Purpose World Tour. The nine-date stadium trek will be kicking off on July 29th in Arlington, TX at AT&T Stadium and will conclude with a two night stand at Rogers Centre in Toronto, Canada on August 5th and 6th. Vic Mensa has signed on to open all of the dates with Migos acting at direct support in Arlington, East Rutherford, Foxborough and the final show in Toronto. Kehlani will take over direct support for the stops in Pasadena and Denver, and Martin Garrix will play in the slot during the Minneapolis and first Toronto show.
