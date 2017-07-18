LCD Soundsystem Add Dates To North American Tour

The tour will be kicking off on October 17th in Washington, DC at The Anthem and will wrap up on December 23rd with the final of ten shows at Brooklyn Steel in Brooklyn, NY.

The new dates include an additional night in Washington, D.C. and Detroit, as well as new stop in Nashville (Municipal Auditorium) and two shows in Chicago (Aragon Ballroom)

They will be hitting the road this fall to promote the release of their forthcoming studio album, "American Dream," which is scheduled to hit stores on September 1st.

LCD SOUNDSYSTEM North American Tour Dates:

10/17 - Washington, D.C. The Anthem

10/18 - Washington, D.C. The Anthem

10/20 - Nashville, TN Municipal Auditorium

10/21 - Atlanta, GA Coca-Cola Roxy Theatre

10/22 - Atlanta, GA Coca-Cola Roxy Theatre

10/25 - Miami, FL James L. Knight Center Theater

10/27 - New Orleans, LA Voodoo Music + Arts Experience

10/30 - Dallas, TX The Bomb Factory

10/31 - Austin, TX Austin360 Amphitheater

11/03 - Detroit, MI Masonic Temple Theatre

11/04 - Detroit, MI Masonic Temple Theatre

11/06 - Chicago, IL Aragon Ballroom

11/07 - Chicago, IL Aragon Ballroom

11/09 - St. Paul, MN Roy Wilkins Auditorium

11/11 - Broomfield, CO 1st Bank Center

11/14 - San Francisco, CA Bill Graham Civic Auditorium

11/15 - San Francisco, CA Bill Graham Civic Auditorium

11/17 - Los Angeles, CA Hollywood Palladium

11/18 - Los Angeles, CA Hollywood Palladium

11/19 - Los Angeles, CA Hollywood Palladium

11/20 - Los Angeles, CA Hollywood Palladium

11/21 - Los Angeles, CA Hollywood Palladium

12/02 - Montreal, QC Place Bell Arena

12/03 - Toronto, ON Air Canada Centre

12/05 - Philadelphia, PA The Fillmore

12/06 - Philadelphia, PA The Fillmore

12/07 - Philadelphia, PA The Fillmore

12/08 - Boston, MA Agganis Arena

12/11 - Brooklyn, NY Brooklyn Steel

12/12 - Brooklyn, NY Brooklyn Steel

12/14 - Brooklyn, NY Brooklyn Steel

12/15 - Brooklyn, NY Brooklyn Steel

12/17 - Brooklyn, NY Brooklyn Steel

12/18 - Brooklyn, NY Brooklyn Steel

12/19 - Brooklyn, NY Brooklyn Steel

12/21 - Brooklyn, NY Brooklyn Steel

12/22 - Brooklyn, NY Brooklyn Steel

12/23 - Brooklyn, NY Brooklyn Steel