Lost Frequencies Streaming 'Less In More' Deluxe Edition

07-18-2017

.

Lost Frequencies is now streaming the deluxe edition of his debut "Less Is More", which was officially released last week. The album was previewed with the single "Here With You" with Netsky. Check out the full tracklisting, followed by a link to the streams: Side 1 tracks: Here With You, All Or Nothing (Deluxe Mix), What Is Love 2016 (Deluxe Mix), Beautiful Life (Deluxe Mix), She Is The Limit (Deluxe Mix), Reality (Deluxe Mix), Dance With Me (Deluxe Mix), In Too Deep (Deluxe Mix), Dying Bird (Deluxe Mix), Funky's Brussels (Deluxe Mix), Send Her My Love (Deluxe Mix), Lift Me Up (Deluxe Mix), Are You With Me (Deluxe Mix), St. Peter (Deluxe Mix), Selfish Love (Deluxe Mix), Footsteps In The Night (Deluxe Mix), What Goes Around Comes Around (Deluxe Mix).



Side 2 tracks: Here With You, All Or Nothing (Extended Mix), What Is Love 2016 (Extended Mix), Beautiful Life (Extended Mix), She Is The Limit (Extended Mix), Reality (Extended Mix), Dance With Me (Extended Mix), In Too Deep (Extended Mix), Dying Bird (Extended Mix), Funky's Brussels (Extended Mix), Send Her My Love (Extended Mix), Lift Me Up (Extended Mix), Are You With Me (Extended Mix), St. Peter (Extended Mix), Selfish Love (Extended Mix), Footsteps In The Night (Extended Mix),

What Goes Around Comes Around (Extended Mix). here.