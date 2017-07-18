Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

Of Mice & Men, Five Finger Death Punch, In Flames Extend Tour
07-18-2017
.
Of Mice Men

Of Mice & Men announced late last week that six additional dates have been added to their upcoming fall tour of Europe with headliners Five Finger Death Punch and In Flames.

The newly announced dates include shows across Germany in late November and early December including Hamburg, Berlin, Oberhausen, Munchen, Stuttgart and Frankfurt.

The previously announced dates kick off with several shows across the UK including Birmingham, Glasgow, Leeds and London, as well as shows in Zurich, Luxembourg, Vianna and Antwerp.

The tour will be kicking off with the Hamburg show at the Sportshalle Alterdorf on November 21st and wrapping up at Lotto Arena in Antwerp on December 14th.

11/21/2017 - Hamburg, Germany - Sportshalle Alterdorf
11/22/2017 - Berlin, Germany - Velodrom Arena
11/24/2017 - Oberhausen, Germany - König Pilsener Arena
11/29/2017 - München, Germany - Olympiahalle
12/2/2017 - Stuttgart, Germany - Hanns-Martin-Schleyerhalle
12/6/2017 - Frankfurt, Germany - Festhalle
12/17/2017 - Birmingham, United Kingdom - Barclaycard Arena
12/18/2017 - Glasgow, United Kingdom - SSE Hydro
12/20/2017 - Leeds, United Kingdom - First Direct Arena
12/21/2017 - London, United Kingdom - Wembley SSE Arena
11/28/2017 - Zurich, Switzerland - Hallenstadion
12/5/2017 - Luxembourg, Luxembourg - Le Rockhall
12/8/2017 - Vienna, Austria - Stadthalle
12/14/2017 - Antwerp, Belgium - Lotto Arena

