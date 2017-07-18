Of Mice & Men, Five Finger Death Punch, In Flames Extend Tour

The newly announced dates include shows across Germany in late November and early December including Hamburg, Berlin, Oberhausen, Munchen, Stuttgart and Frankfurt.

The previously announced dates kick off with several shows across the UK including Birmingham, Glasgow, Leeds and London, as well as shows in Zurich, Luxembourg, Vianna and Antwerp.

The tour will be kicking off with the Hamburg show at the Sportshalle Alterdorf on November 21st and wrapping up at Lotto Arena in Antwerp on December 14th.

11/21/2017 - Hamburg, Germany - Sportshalle Alterdorf

11/22/2017 - Berlin, Germany - Velodrom Arena

11/24/2017 - Oberhausen, Germany - König Pilsener Arena

11/29/2017 - München, Germany - Olympiahalle

12/2/2017 - Stuttgart, Germany - Hanns-Martin-Schleyerhalle

12/6/2017 - Frankfurt, Germany - Festhalle

12/17/2017 - Birmingham, United Kingdom - Barclaycard Arena

12/18/2017 - Glasgow, United Kingdom - SSE Hydro

12/20/2017 - Leeds, United Kingdom - First Direct Arena

12/21/2017 - London, United Kingdom - Wembley SSE Arena

11/28/2017 - Zurich, Switzerland - Hallenstadion

12/5/2017 - Luxembourg, Luxembourg - Le Rockhall

12/8/2017 - Vienna, Austria - Stadthalle

12/14/2017 - Antwerp, Belgium - Lotto Arena