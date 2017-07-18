Ritchie Blackmore Open To Playing Final Deep Purple Concert

"I think if they would be interested, and our schedules aligned, I would be available for one show -- for nostalgic reasons," Blackmore said in a new interview (via Radio.com). "But I don't think Deep Purple have any interest in that. They have their niche and are not into doing things like that.

"We are friends and I've doing my music for twenty years, and they're doing their stuff for twenty years. It's probably not likely [to happen]. Also, their management wouldn't like it, even if it was for just one show. Their management wouldn't allow it, I'm sure."