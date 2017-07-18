Slayer Is Most Prepared For Next Record In Their History Says King

King was asked about the band's plans to begin work on the next album when he sat down with Revolver Magazine and he responded, "Funny thing is, Repentless isn't even two years old yet, though it seems like it is. But from that session, there are six or eight songs that are recorded - some with vocals, some with leads, but all with keeper guitar, drums and bass.

"So when those songs get finished lyrically, if the lyrics don't change the songs, they'll be ready to be on the next record. So we already have more than half a record complete, if those songs make it. This is actually the most prepared we've ever been for the next record in our history; there's no reason to not do more work, because it's already more than halfway done.

"Just write four or five new songs, and give the others some attention, and we'll be good to go. If we get a down period of time, which I know is coming at the end of this year, maybe we'll focus on that and get to it."

But that doesn't necessarily mean the album will be coming anytime soon. In follow-up question he was asked it was conceivable for the band to release the new record next year and he said, "It's conceivable - but I'm certainly not gonna promise it, because every time I do, I make a liar of myself! [Laughs]".