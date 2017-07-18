The Who To Rock The Tonight Show This Week

The group are promoting a recently-launched summer tour of North America, which began in Quebec City on July 13 and wraps up in Lake Tahoe, NV on August 16.

The trek includes a 6-night residency at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas, NV. In September, Pete Townshend will bring his Classic Quadrophenia stage show to the US for series of dates.

The project sees The Who guitarist create a new orchestral version of the band's 1973 concept album based around lead character Jimmy's search for an identity amongst the mods and rockers in mid-60s Brighton.

Billy Idol, Alfie Boe and a full symphony orchestra and chorus will join Townshend for four shows, which will open at the Tanglewood Music Center in Lenox, MA on September 2 before playing two nights at The Metropolitan Opera House in New York and wrapping up at the Greek Theater in Los Angeles, CA on September 16. See the upcoming tour dates here.