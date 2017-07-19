Circa Waves Announce Tour With Two Door Cinema Club

The band will be kicking things off with the Two Door Cinema Club tour which is scheduled to kick off on September 13th in Portland, ME at The State Theatre and wraps up on October 2nd in Richmond, VA at The National.

They will follow-up with two of their own headline shows in Buffalo and Toronto. They will also be making appearances at some music festivals including the Cal Jam Festival (San Bernardino), Midtown Festival (Atlanta) and Life Is Beautiful Festival (Las Vegas).

Headline Dates:

10/3 Buffalo, NY The 9th Ward at Babeville

10/4 Toronto, ON The Velvet Underground

Two Door Cinema Club Tour Dates:

9/13 Portland, ME The State Theatre*

9/14 Ithaca, NY State Theatre*

9/18 New Orleans, LA Joy Theater*

9/19 Austin, TX ACL Live at the Moody Theater*

9/20 El Paso, TX Tricky Falls*

9/23 Anaheim, CA House of Blues*

9/25 Tulsa, OK Cains Ballroom*

9/26 St. Louis, MO The Pageant*

9/27 Grand Rapids, MI 20 Monroe Live

9/30 Philadelphia, PA Skyline Stage at the Mann*

10/1 New Haven, CT College Street Music Hall*

10/2 Richmond, VA The National*

Festival Dates:

9/15 Queens, NY The Meadows Music & Arts Festival

9/17 Atlanta, GA Music Midtown Festival

9/22 Las Vegas, NV Life Is Beautiful Festival

9/29 Pittsburgh, PA Thrival Innovation and Music Fest

10/7 San Bernardino, CA Cal Jam Festival