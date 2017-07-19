Dashboard Confessional and The All-American Rejects Cover Each Other

Dashboard Confessional decided to cover "Move Along". Frontman Chris Carrabba had this to say, "When covering a song, we try to adhere as closely as we can to the most recognizable earmarks. Most importantly the melody. The fun comes in the choices the band can make around those earmarks. We had a blast making 'Move Along' ours. The song has so much color and power it was easy to feel inspired by it."

The All-American Rejects picked "Hands Down" with Tyson Ritter sharing, "'Hands Down' is an open-hearted story of young love. In the original recording, the vocal performance is something that carries you through that tale of pure discovery. Vocally, my immediate intention was to play the opposite. For the musical canvas, we wanted to take all the candy away from this song and feed it nothing but opiates, leaving you feeling as if the instrumentation itself was the nerves the lyrics were expressing." Both covers can be streamed here.