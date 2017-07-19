Ed Sheeran Allegedly Unfriends Social Media Site

"I don't use this anymore, please follow me on @teddysphotos on Instagram, lots of love x," he wrote. Many speculated the initial disengagement was the result of negative comments regarding the singer's Game of Thrones cameo, but recently, Sheeran had expressed his general dismay at the negativity on social media.

"I've actually come off Twitter completely, the singer told The Sun. "I can't read it. I go on it and there's nothing but people saying mean things. Twitter's a platform for that. One comment ruins your day." Read more here.