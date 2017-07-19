Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

Edguy Release Live 'Out Of Control' Video
07-19-2017
.
Edguy

Edguy have released a new live video for their track 'Out Of Control'. The clip was shared to celebrate the release of their new 2 CD/DVD retrospective package "Monuments."

The performance clip was captured during the San Paulo stop of their band's Hellfire Club Tour and can be streamed here. Frontman Tobias Sammet had this to say about their new package, "Whilst collecting all of this picture material together we were once again made aware of how proud we are of what we have created. There are probably not many musicians who are lucky enough to be able to look back on a 25-year-old band history at the end of their thirties. And especially without any line-up changes in the last 20 years!

"This is even more incredible considering that we're not from Birmingham, New York or a German metropolis but from a small town called Fulda, a place where you normally only know about the insights of the music business by hearsay. I mean, as kids we started to play Edguy shows even before we had visited concerts as fans ourselves! Then we started to play shows outside our home town, then outside Germany and all of a sudden we found ourselves touring in Asia, America and Australia on a regular basis, because apparently there were people who liked our music. And they became more and more. For us, this always felt quite normal, the next step was all that mattered. We didn't think about what happened while things were happening...

"But if you look back now, you will realize how lucky we were! It's now time to celebrate our anniversary with our fans. We'll celebrate our quarter century with the release of Monuments and LIVE in some selected cities! We'll perform a best-of set list, a journey throughout our past, with a lot of fuss and at full throttle! The first quarter century is over and we want to honour these years with our fans! To the next 25 years!"

CD1
01. Ravenblack
02. Wrestle The Devil
03. Open Sesame
04. Landmarks
05. The Mountaineer
06. 9-2-9
07. Defenders Of The Crown
08. Save Me
09. The Piper Never Dies
10. Lavatory Love Machine
11. King Of Fools
12. Superheroes
13. Love Tyger
14. Ministry Of Saints
15. Tears Of A Mandrake

CD2
01. Mysteria
02. Vain Glory Opera
03. Rock Of Cashel
04. Judas At The Opera
05. Holy Water
06. Spooks In The Attic
07. Babylon
08. The Eternal Wayfarer
09. Out Of Control
10. Land Of The Miracle
11. Key To My Fate
12. Space Police
13. Reborn in The Waste

DVD
01. Mysteria
02. Under The Moon
03. Navigator
04. Wake Up The King
05. Land Of The Miracle
06. Lavatory Love Machine
07. Vain Glory Opera
08. Fallen Angels
09. The Piper Never Dies
10. Babylon
11. King Of Fools
12. Chalice Of Agony
13. Tears Of A Mandrake (feat. André Matos)
14. Out Of Control

Official Videos:
15. Love Tyger
16. Robin Hood
17. Two Out Of Seven
18. Ministry Of Saints
19. Superheroes
20. Lavatory Love Machine
21. King Of Fools
22. All The Clowns

advertisement

Edguy Music, DVDs, Books and more

Edguy T-shirts and Posters

More Edguy News

Share this article
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


Related Stories


Edguy Release Live 'Out Of Control' Video

Edguy Stream Track From Upcoming 3-Disc Package

Avantasia (Edguy) Stream New Song 'Mystery Of A Blood Red Rose'


More Stories for Edguy

Edguy Music
advertisement

News Reports
Day in Rock:
Guns N' Roses Reunion The Biggest Tour Of The Year So Far- Flea Addresses Red Hot Chili Peppers Retirement Rumors- Nine Inch Nails Stream New Song 'This Is Not The Place'- more

Ritchie Blackmore Open To Playing Final Deep Purple Concert- Journey Dedicate 'Lights' To Steve Perry at Classic West- Fleetwood Mac Tribute Glenn Frey At Classic West- more

Video From Eagles First Concert With New Lineup Goes Online- Adrenaline Mob Members Pay Tribute To David Z- Black Sabbath And Queen Stars Discussing Collaboration- more

Page Too:
Kenny Rogers Announces All-Star Farewell Concert- Kanye West 'The Life of Pablo' Lawsuit Defense Reportedly Revealed- Ed Sheeran Allegedly Unfriends Social Media Site- more

Aaron Carter Goes On Social Media Rant Following Arrest- Justin Bieber Taps Migos, Vic Mensa For North American Tour- Ed Sheeran's 'Game of Thrones' Appearance Goes Online- more

Coldplay And Big Sean Stream New Collab 'Miracles (Someone Special)'- OneRepublic And Seeb Release New Song 'Rich Love'- Sage The Gemini Releases Music Video For 'Pilot'- more

advertisement
Rock News Stories
Guns N' Roses Reunion The Biggest Tour Of The Year So Far

Flea Addresses Red Hot Chili Peppers Retirement Rumors

Nine Inch Nails Stream New Song 'This Is Not The Place'

Metallica Release Video For Live Rarity Performance

Randy Rhoads Guitar Secret Revealed By Blizzard Producer

Outsiders Prevented Ronnie James Dio Reconciliation Says Vivian Campbell

Steve Howe Including Previously Unreleased Songs On Anthology 2

Mike Love Releases 'Do It Again' Video with Mark McGrath, John Stamos

Thy Art Is Murder Go Behind The Scenes Of Forthcoming Album

Dashboard Confessional and The All-American Rejects Cover Each Other

Metal Church Officially Add Stet Howard To Their Lineup

Circa Waves Announce Tour With Two Door Cinema Club

Edguy Release Live 'Out Of Control' Video

Dennis Johnson Announces New Album 'Rhythemland'

Ritchie Blackmore Open To Playing Final Deep Purple Concert

Journey Dedicate 'Lights' To Steve Perry at Classic West

• more

Page Too News Stories
Kenny Rogers Announces All-Star Farewell Concert

Kanye West 'The Life of Pablo' Lawsuit Defense Reportedly Revealed

Ed Sheeran Allegedly Unfriends Social Media Site

Drake Sparks Speculation About A 'Take Care' Sequel

Singled Out: Ryan Riback's One Last Time

Wycleaf Jean Blindside By Leak Of Fugees Song

Meek Mill Releases First Parts Of 'Wins And Losses' Movie

Vic Mensa Survives Fiery Plane Crash In New 'Rage' Video

Lorde's 'Late Night with Seth Meyers' Appearance Goes Online

Louis Tomlinson Previews His First Solo Single 'Back to You'

French Montana and The Weeknd Release 'A Lie' Video

Aaron Carter Goes On Social Media Rant Following Arrest

Justin Bieber Taps Migos, Vic Mensa For North American Tour

Ed Sheeran's 'Game of Thrones' Appearance Goes Online

LCD Soundsystem Add Dates To North American Tour

Chris Janson Announces Sophomore Album 'Everybody'

• more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Sites and Sounds: Cincinnati Music Festival

Queen + Adam Lambert Live In Chicago

Road Trip: Festival d'ete de Quebec

Junkyard - High Water

Lollapalooza TBT Month: 2015 - Metallica, Brand New And More

Sailing to Nowhere - To The Unknown

Mark Slaughter - Halfway There

Die Choking - III

American High - Bones in the Attic, Flowers in the Basement

Root 66: Cary Morin - Cradle to the Grave

On The Record: Melvin Van Peebles and Earth, Wind & Fire - Sweet Sweetback’s Baadasssss Song Soundtrack

Root 66: MandolinMan - Unfolding the Roots

Messa - Belfry

Root 66: Anthony Rosano and the Conqueroos

Road Trip Missouri: Get Your Sips on Route 66

• more



Follow Us:

Contact Us - Privacy - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2017 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.