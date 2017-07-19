|
Edguy Release Live 'Out Of Control' Video
.
Edguy have released a new live video for their track 'Out Of Control'. The clip was shared to celebrate the release of their new 2 CD/DVD retrospective package "Monuments." The performance clip was captured during the San Paulo stop of their band's Hellfire Club Tour and can be streamed here. Frontman Tobias Sammet had this to say about their new package, "Whilst collecting all of this picture material together we were once again made aware of how proud we are of what we have created. There are probably not many musicians who are lucky enough to be able to look back on a 25-year-old band history at the end of their thirties. And especially without any line-up changes in the last 20 years! "This is even more incredible considering that we're not from Birmingham, New York or a German metropolis but from a small town called Fulda, a place where you normally only know about the insights of the music business by hearsay. I mean, as kids we started to play Edguy shows even before we had visited concerts as fans ourselves! Then we started to play shows outside our home town, then outside Germany and all of a sudden we found ourselves touring in Asia, America and Australia on a regular basis, because apparently there were people who liked our music. And they became more and more. For us, this always felt quite normal, the next step was all that mattered. We didn't think about what happened while things were happening... "But if you look back now, you will realize how lucky we were! It's now time to celebrate our anniversary with our fans. We'll celebrate our quarter century with the release of Monuments and LIVE in some selected cities! We'll perform a best-of set list, a journey throughout our past, with a lot of fuss and at full throttle! The first quarter century is over and we want to honour these years with our fans! To the next 25 years!" CD1 CD2 DVD Official Videos:
CD1
CD2
DVD
Official Videos:
