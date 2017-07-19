Guns N' Roses Reunion The Biggest Tour Of The Year So Far

The reunited trio of Axl Rose, Slash and Duff McKagan's tour has topped the list at No. 1 with an industry-leading $151.5 million gross from January 1 to June 30. Guns N' Roses were also the only concert act to sell more than 1 million tickets this year.

The group performed runs across Asia and Europe during the eligibility period, ahead of their return to North America for summer shows starting in St. Louis, MO on July 27.

U2's 30th anniversary Joshua Tree trek lands at No. 2 at $118.1 million, followed by Justin Bieber at No. 3 ($93.2 million) and Metallica at No. 4 ($88 million), with Depeche Mode rounding out the Top 5 at $68.2 million. Read more here.