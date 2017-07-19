Kanye West 'The Life of Pablo' Lawsuit Defense Reportedly Revealed

Despite West's statements, his record arrived on Apple Music, Spotify and the rapper's website soon after its initial release. A disgruntled fan is now suing West and Tidal for damages.

Now, West reveals that he didn't fail on his promise to deliver the album exclusively on Tidal. After the initial release of the album on Tidal, West says he made numerous changes to the album, so the versions on other streaming services are different, according to TMZ. Read more here.