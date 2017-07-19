Lorde's 'Late Night with Seth Meyers' Appearance Goes Online

Lorde also discussed riding the subway, selecting colors for her album art and following Pure Heroine. "I definitely felt a pressure for it not to suck--a lot of people would have been really bummed out by that," she recalled. "I knew I couldn't follow up what happened in the same way, so I just did it in a different way."

"You kind of don't get to decide [when you're inspired to create new music]. The universe is like yes--no--maybe…" she added. Lorde also discussed working with Jack Antonoff ("my work husband") and stepping into the producer role on the new album. Watch Lorde perform and chat about Melodrama here.