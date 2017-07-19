Louis Tomlinson Previews His First Solo Single 'Back to You'

'I know my friends they give me bad advice/ like move on, get you out my mind/ But don't you think I haven't even tried," Tomlinson sings. "You got me cornered and my hands are tied/ I tell myself I'm done with wicked games/ But then I get so numb with all the laughter that I forget about the pain."

Tomlinson, who recently signed a big deal with Epic, promoted his step back into the spotlight with an interview and photo shoot with Noisey. The series of four pictures the pop singer in various poses brooding, smiling and looking relaxed while smoking a cigarette. Read more here.