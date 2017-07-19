Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

Metal Church Officially Add Stet Howard To Their Lineup
07-19-2017
.
Metal Church

Metal Church have announced that they have recruited former W.A.S.P. star Stet Howland to be their permanent new drummer following their recent live shows with him behind the kit.

Stet Howland had this to say, "After being home for only a few days from possibly the best tour of my life, I received a conference call from Kurdt and Mike, for a split second I thought to myself 'Oh sh*t, what did I do?' But my concern quickly turned to an un-removable smile when they asked if I would be interested in being a permanent member of Metal Church.

"It's no secret that Metal Church have always been one of my favorite metal bands and that, in my opinion, they are on the strongest ascent of any band in their genre! And given that the band kicks ass live, has an incredible record label, a rabid fan base, relevant new music, recent Billboard chart positions and first week CD sales that rival multi-platinum acts, my answer was an unwavering YES!

"On my maiden journey I was blown away by Mike Howe's consistent crowd destruction, Kurdt's ridiculously heavy riffs, Rick Van Zandt's refusal to make even one mistake and my glue-like bond with Steve (it's a well-known fact that Metal Church bass player Steve Unger is one of my closest friends and it was Steve who initially suggested me to the band).

"There is understanding, mutual respect and camaraderie present here that is missing in so many "famous" acts. I am honoured to be a member of such a group of people and will do my best to deliver strong performances both live and in the studio."

Frontman Mike Howe added, "I am overwhelmed and grateful that Stet has found his way into the fold and I look forward to many successful and joyful performances together."

Fans can catch the new lineup this summer when they launch a series of dates and festival appearances in Europe (two with Megadeth) and also playing this year's ProgPower USA XVIII in Atlanta in September.

Metal Church Tour Dates:
1st Aug (NO) Oslo - Sentrum Scene (w/ Megadeth)
2nd Aug (DK) Copenhagen - Store Vega (w/ Megadeth)
4th Aug (CH) Zurich - Dynamo (w/ Gonoreas, Burning Witches)
5th Aug (FR) Saint-Maurice-De-Gourdans - Sylak Open Air
6th Aug (IT) Cusano Milanino - Blues Rose Fest Open Air
8th Aug (SK) Bratislava - Majestic Music Club
9th Aug (CZ) Jaromer - Brutal Assault
10th Aug (DE) Nuremberg - Hirsch
11th Aug (NL) Leeuwarden - Into the Grave
12th Aug (PL) Vagos - Vagos Metal Fest
7th Sept (USA) Atlanta, GA - ProgPower USA XVIII

More Metal Church News

