Metallica Release Video For Live Rarity Performance

The tune was the lead single from the band's fourth album, "…And Justice For All", which peaked at No. 6 on the Billboard 200 on its way to US sales of more than 8 million copies.

On the road in support of their latest album, "Hardwired…To Self-Destruct", Metallica were among the headliners at the 11-day Canadian event, which marked its 50th anniversary with featured sets by The Who, Muse and Gorillaz, among others.

Metallica's current North American stadium run will wrap up in Edmonton, AB on August 16 before the group heads to Europe for a fall arena tour. That trek will begin with a September 2 show at the Royal Arena in Copenhagen - rescheduled from February due to illness - before playing Amsterdam on September 4. Watch the video here.