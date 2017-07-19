Outsiders Prevented Ronnie James Dio Reconciliation Says Vivian Campbell

Campbell was a guest on a recent episode of Rock Talk With Mitch Lafon and spoke about the strained relationship with Dio, "In many ways, I'm kind of saddened that Ronnie and I never had a chance to make it up.

"Because I know that there was a part of Ronnie that was really dark and really angry, but I know that there was another part of him that was really sweet and forthcoming. And I think that under the right circumstances, Ronnie and I would have sat down and had a beer and made our peace and we could have even worked together again, and it would have been great."

Campbell went on to say, "You know, there's a lot of gatekeepers in this industry, and one of the things that they do very, very well is keep people apart. So it wouldn't have happened as long as those gatekeepers were there. That's my point."