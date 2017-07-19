Steve Howe Including Previously Unreleased Songs On Anthology 2

Entitled "Anthology 2: Groups And Collaborations", the new 3 disc collection (and digital download) will be released by Rhino Records on August 11th and will feature 56 tracks total, including several previously unreleased tracks.

In addition to material from Howe's work with Yes, Asia, GTR and other bands, the new anthology will also highlight some his collaborations including Fish of the band Marillion ("Time And A Word," 1993), keyboardist Oliver Wakeman ("The Forgotten King," 2001) and Paul Sutin ("Voyager," 1995) and more. See the full tracklisting below:

Anthology 2: Groups And Collaborations Tracklisting

Disc 1

Maybellene" - The Syndicats

"On The Horizon" - The Syndicats

"Finger Poppin'" - The In Crowd

"Blow Up" - The In Crowd

"You're On Your Own" - The In Crowd

"My White Bicycle" - Tomorrow

"Claramount Lake" - Tomorrow

"Revolution" - Tomorrow

"Why" - Tomorrow

"The Spanish Song" - Canto

"Beyond Winter" - Bodast

"Nothing To Cry For" - Bodast

"Roundabout" - Yes

"Montreux's Theme" - Yes

"Tempus Fugit" - Yes

"Heat Of The Moment" - Asia

"One Step Closer" - Asia

"Lying To Yourself" - Asia

"Masquerade" - Asia *

"When The Heart Rules The Mind" - GTR

"Toe The Line" - GTR

Disc 2

"Brother Of Mine" - Anderson Bruford

Wakeman Howe

"Dangerous" - (Backing Track) Yes

"Without Hope You Cannot Start The Day" -

(Backing Track) Yes

"Bring Me To The Power" - Yes

"From The Balcony" - Yes

"Nine Voices (Longwalker)" - Yes

"We Agree" - Yes

"Kenny's Sound" - Steve Howe Trio

"Sweet Thunder" - Steve Howe Trio

"Wish I'd Known All Along" - Asia

"Over And Over" - Asia

"Through My Veins" - Asia

"Light The Way" - Asia

"Hour Of Need" - (Long Version) Yes

"Reno (Silver And Gold)" - Asia

"Believe Again" - Yes

Disc 3

"Traveller" - Billy Currie

"Time And A Word" - Fish

"Sweet Eternity" - Paul Sutin and Steve Howe

"Voyager" - Paul Sutin and Steve Howe

"Lily's In The Field" - Paul Sutin and Steve Howe

"Turn Of The Century" - Steve Howe and Annie Haslam

"Forgotten King" - Oliver Wakeman and Steve Howe

"Most Of A Man" - Dean Dyson and Steve Howe *

"Cross That Bridge" - Keith West and Steve Howe *

"Heaven" - Keith West and Steve Howe *

"Strange Girl" - Keith West and Steve Howe *

"Luxury Of Love" Keith West and Steve Howe *

"Curved Ball" - Keith West and Steve Howe *

"Running In The Human Race" - Max Bacon and Steve Howe *

"Hot Touch" - Max Bacon and Steve Howe *

"Runaway" - Max Bacon and Steve Howe *

"Forever" - Max Bacon and Steve Howe *

"Tell The Story" - Max Bacon and Steve Howe *

"Slim Pickins'" - Ray Fenwick and Steve Howe *

* previously unreleased