Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

Thy Art Is Murder Go Behind The Scenes Of Forthcoming Album
07-19-2017
.
Thy Art Is Murder

Thy Art Is Murder are giving fans a small behind the scenes look at the making of their forthcoming studio album "Dear Desolation", which is scheduled to be released on August 18th.

The band has released what is billed as "the first studio trailer" for the new album, which can be streamed here. Frontman C.J. McMahon had this to say about the new effort:

"I feel the strongest I've ever felt going into a record. Coming back to the fold of our band has reinvigorated me. I missed my brothers, touring, and of course all our dedicated fans around the world who have always given us their all.

"This new record is going to shape our future; we gave it everything we could and then some. In the past, I was the weakest link and now that I have re-built myself, we are stronger than ever and nothing can stand in our way."

advertisement

Thy Art Is Murder Music, DVDs, Books and more

Thy Art Is Murder T-shirts and Posters

More Thy Art Is Murder News

Share this article
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


Related Stories


Thy Art Is Murder Go Behind The Scenes Of Forthcoming Album

Thy Art Is Murder Release 'Slaves Beyond Death' Video

Thy Art Is Murder Confirm C.J. McMahon Return, Stream New Song

Thy Art Is Murder Reunion With CJ McMahon Speculation After Fest Jam

Thy Art Is Murder, The Acacia Strain and Fit For An Autopsy Doc Released

Thy Art Is Murder, Acacia Strain, Fit For An Autopsy Joint Album

Fit For An Autopsy Announce European Summer Tour

Thy Art Is Murder Keeping New Singer Search Behind 'Closed Doors'

Thy Art Is Murder Frontman CJ McMahon Quits Band

Thy Art Is Murder Frontman Recalls 'Sadistic' Pranks Against Sworn In


More Stories for Thy Art Is Murder

Thy Art Is Murder Music
advertisement

News Reports
Day in Rock:
Guns N' Roses Reunion The Biggest Tour Of The Year So Far- Flea Addresses Red Hot Chili Peppers Retirement Rumors- Nine Inch Nails Stream New Song 'This Is Not The Place'- more

Ritchie Blackmore Open To Playing Final Deep Purple Concert- Journey Dedicate 'Lights' To Steve Perry at Classic West- Fleetwood Mac Tribute Glenn Frey At Classic West- more

Video From Eagles First Concert With New Lineup Goes Online- Adrenaline Mob Members Pay Tribute To David Z- Black Sabbath And Queen Stars Discussing Collaboration- more

Page Too:
Kenny Rogers Announces All-Star Farewell Concert- Kanye West 'The Life of Pablo' Lawsuit Defense Reportedly Revealed- Ed Sheeran Allegedly Unfriends Social Media Site- more

Aaron Carter Goes On Social Media Rant Following Arrest- Justin Bieber Taps Migos, Vic Mensa For North American Tour- Ed Sheeran's 'Game of Thrones' Appearance Goes Online- more

Coldplay And Big Sean Stream New Collab 'Miracles (Someone Special)'- OneRepublic And Seeb Release New Song 'Rich Love'- Sage The Gemini Releases Music Video For 'Pilot'- more

advertisement
Rock News Stories
Guns N' Roses Reunion The Biggest Tour Of The Year So Far

Flea Addresses Red Hot Chili Peppers Retirement Rumors

Nine Inch Nails Stream New Song 'This Is Not The Place'

Metallica Release Video For Live Rarity Performance

Randy Rhoads Guitar Secret Revealed By Blizzard Producer

Outsiders Prevented Ronnie James Dio Reconciliation Says Vivian Campbell

Steve Howe Including Previously Unreleased Songs On Anthology 2

Mike Love Releases 'Do It Again' Video with Mark McGrath, John Stamos

Thy Art Is Murder Go Behind The Scenes Of Forthcoming Album

Dashboard Confessional and The All-American Rejects Cover Each Other

Metal Church Officially Add Stet Howard To Their Lineup

Circa Waves Announce Tour With Two Door Cinema Club

Edguy Release Live 'Out Of Control' Video

Dennis Johnson Announces New Album 'Rhythemland'

Ritchie Blackmore Open To Playing Final Deep Purple Concert

Journey Dedicate 'Lights' To Steve Perry at Classic West

• more

Page Too News Stories
Kenny Rogers Announces All-Star Farewell Concert

Kanye West 'The Life of Pablo' Lawsuit Defense Reportedly Revealed

Ed Sheeran Allegedly Unfriends Social Media Site

Drake Sparks Speculation About A 'Take Care' Sequel

Singled Out: Ryan Riback's One Last Time

Wycleaf Jean Blindside By Leak Of Fugees Song

Meek Mill Releases First Parts Of 'Wins And Losses' Movie

Vic Mensa Survives Fiery Plane Crash In New 'Rage' Video

Lorde's 'Late Night with Seth Meyers' Appearance Goes Online

Louis Tomlinson Previews His First Solo Single 'Back to You'

French Montana and The Weeknd Release 'A Lie' Video

Aaron Carter Goes On Social Media Rant Following Arrest

Justin Bieber Taps Migos, Vic Mensa For North American Tour

Ed Sheeran's 'Game of Thrones' Appearance Goes Online

LCD Soundsystem Add Dates To North American Tour

Chris Janson Announces Sophomore Album 'Everybody'

• more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Sites and Sounds: Cincinnati Music Festival

Queen + Adam Lambert Live In Chicago

Road Trip: Festival d'ete de Quebec

Junkyard - High Water

Lollapalooza TBT Month: 2015 - Metallica, Brand New And More

Sailing to Nowhere - To The Unknown

Mark Slaughter - Halfway There

Die Choking - III

American High - Bones in the Attic, Flowers in the Basement

Root 66: Cary Morin - Cradle to the Grave

On The Record: Melvin Van Peebles and Earth, Wind & Fire - Sweet Sweetback’s Baadasssss Song Soundtrack

Root 66: MandolinMan - Unfolding the Roots

Messa - Belfry

Root 66: Anthony Rosano and the Conqueroos

Road Trip Missouri: Get Your Sips on Route 66

• more



Follow Us:

Contact Us - Privacy - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2017 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.