Thy Art Is Murder Go Behind The Scenes Of Forthcoming Album

The band has released what is billed as "the first studio trailer" for the new album, which can be streamed here. Frontman C.J. McMahon had this to say about the new effort:

"I feel the strongest I've ever felt going into a record. Coming back to the fold of our band has reinvigorated me. I missed my brothers, touring, and of course all our dedicated fans around the world who have always given us their all.

"This new record is going to shape our future; we gave it everything we could and then some. In the past, I was the weakest link and now that I have re-built myself, we are stronger than ever and nothing can stand in our way."