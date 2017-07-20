Album John Lennon Autographed For His Killer For Sale

Moments in Time announced the sale, explaining that the album was first discovered by a gentleman in a flower planter outside the Dakota building where Lennon was shot and killed. The good samaritan turned the album into the police, where it was used as evidence to convict Chapman.

The record was later returned to the man, who sold the record for $150,000 in 1999. When the LP changed hands once again in 2010, it sold for $850,000. "We are very excited to bring such a historically significant piece to the market," Bob Zafian, spokesman for Moments in Time and agent for the seller, said. Read more here.