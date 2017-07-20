Doobie Brothers In The Studio For Toulouse Street Anniversary

The original songs on Toulouse Street were a musical gumbo consisting of a balanced blend of distinctly American styles including country blues, soul, acoustic folk and chugging rock and roll, while the choices of outside material to cover on Toulouse Street were a colorful mosaic running the gamut from Sonny Boy Williamson to Seals and Crofts.

Growing up in Visalia in Central California before attending college in San Jose, Doobie Brothers singer, songwriter, guitarist Tom Johnston points out that the album is named after an actual thoroughfare in New Orleans' French Quarter, literally 2000 miles and culturally a world away from Northern California. Yet Johnston, singer, songwriter, guitarist Pat Simmons and tandem drummer John Hartman, do not deny that the Doobies incorporated many aspects of the imagery and instrumentation of the Deep South. Tom Johnston shares with In The Studio producer and host Redbeard why the topic of the South became the centerpiece for Toulouse Street.



Tom Johnston, "The South is real colorful, it's easy to write songs about the South. There's always something you could latch on to…There colorful places to write about and the way people lived… The imagery in the South is kinda grand and yet at the same time kinda folksy." Stream the episode here.