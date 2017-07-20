|
Doobie Brothers In The Studio For Toulouse Street Anniversary
.
The 45th anniversary of The Doobie Brothers' sophomore effort "Toulouse Street" is celebrated in the latest episode of the syndicated radio show In The Studio with Redbeard: The Stories Behind History's Greatest Rock Bands. The show sent over the following details: The original songs on Toulouse Street were a musical gumbo consisting of a balanced blend of distinctly American styles including country blues, soul, acoustic folk and chugging rock and roll, while the choices of outside material to cover on Toulouse Street were a colorful mosaic running the gamut from Sonny Boy Williamson to Seals and Crofts. Growing up in Visalia in Central California before attending college in San Jose, Doobie Brothers singer, songwriter, guitarist Tom Johnston points out that the album is named after an actual thoroughfare in New Orleans' French Quarter, literally 2000 miles and culturally a world away from Northern California. Yet Johnston, singer, songwriter, guitarist Pat Simmons and tandem drummer John Hartman, do not deny that the Doobies incorporated many aspects of the imagery and instrumentation of the Deep South. Tom Johnston shares with In The Studio producer and host Redbeard why the topic of the South became the centerpiece for Toulouse Street.
