In This Moment Stream Their Cover Of Phil Collins Hit
07-20-2017
.
In This Moment

In This Moment are streaming their cover version of Phil Collins' 1981 hit song "In The Air Tonight". The hard rockers are including their take of the classic on their forthcoming album "Ritual", which is set to be released this Friday, July 21st.

Singer Maria Brink explained in a recent interview with WNOR FM99 why they decided to cover the track, "Honestly, that's one of my all-time favorite songs, since I was a little girl. It's just so haunting, powerful, dark and captivating. I've been trying to cover that song forever - we just couldn't quite figure out where and when. So this time we just took a little attempt at it.

"It's a hard song to even attempt to cover because it's so awesome and it's scary to try to do something to a song that's already perfect. So we just try to do our own individual expression of it because I feel like you can't make his better."

She further explained: "It's just a different version, a different take, our point of view and I think it's a real special song on the album. I can't wait for everyone to hear it. It makes me feel all these different feelings." Stream the song here.

