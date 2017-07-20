In This Moment Stream Their Cover Of Phil Collins Hit

Singer Maria Brink explained in a recent interview with WNOR FM99 why they decided to cover the track, "Honestly, that's one of my all-time favorite songs, since I was a little girl. It's just so haunting, powerful, dark and captivating. I've been trying to cover that song forever - we just couldn't quite figure out where and when. So this time we just took a little attempt at it.

"It's a hard song to even attempt to cover because it's so awesome and it's scary to try to do something to a song that's already perfect. So we just try to do our own individual expression of it because I feel like you can't make his better."

She further explained: "It's just a different version, a different take, our point of view and I think it's a real special song on the album. I can't wait for everyone to hear it. It makes me feel all these different feelings." Stream the song here.