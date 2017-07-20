|
Judas Priest Release 'Road To Valhalla' Mobile Game
.
(hennemusic) Metal legends Judas Priest have gone mobile with the launch of their new game app "Road To Valhalla," which has just been released for Apple devices (iPhone, iPad and iPod touch). The app features new visuals and gameplay set to iconic Priest songs like "Halls of Valhalla," "Breaking The Law", "Turbo Lover", "Electric Eye", "Painkiller" and "You've Got Another Thing Coming." "Judas Priest: Road To Valhalla" innovates by making isolated song stems (eg drums, vocals, guitar) from the 2016 "Battle Cry" album available to players exclusively within the game. Using an innovative visual mechanic, players must fill "stem meters" to construct the full song and progress through each level of the game. "When we set out to make this game, we wanted to give fans a new kind of visual listening experience," says singer Rob Halford. "For the first time, we are making individual stems of our songs available to fans to give them a new and interactive way to engage with some of the best songs from our catalog." Read more and watch the trailer here.
The app features new visuals and gameplay set to iconic Priest songs like "Halls of Valhalla," "Breaking The Law", "Turbo Lover", "Electric Eye", "Painkiller" and "You've Got Another Thing Coming."
"Judas Priest: Road To Valhalla" innovates by making isolated song stems (eg drums, vocals, guitar) from the 2016 "Battle Cry" album available to players exclusively within the game. Using an innovative visual mechanic, players must fill "stem meters" to construct the full song and progress through each level of the game.
"When we set out to make this game, we wanted to give fans a new kind of visual listening experience," says singer Rob Halford. "For the first time, we are making individual stems of our songs available to fans to give them a new and interactive way to engage with some of the best songs from our catalog." Read more and watch the trailer here.
hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
• Fleetwood Mac Will Be 2018 MusiCares Person Of The Year
• Freddie Mercury Biopic To Begin Filming This Fall
• Mysterious Guns N' Roses APPETITE30TH Ads Appear
• Megadeth's Dave Mustaine Maintains He Is Already In Rock Hall
• Tool's Maynard James Keenan Annoyed By Cellphones At Concerts
• Judas Priest Release 'Road To Valhalla' Mobile Game
• In This Moment Stream Their Cover Of Phil Collins Hit
• CKY Release Humorous 'Replaceable' Music Video
• Body Count Release Video For Slayer Cover
• Nikki Sixx's Announce Heroin Diaries Graphic Novel
• Doobie Brothers In The Studio For Toulouse Street Anniversary
• The Descendents Release 'Without Love' Video
• Wolves In The Throne Room Release Born From The Serpent's Eye Video
• Singled Out: Moretta's Hurricane
• Guns N' Roses Reunion The Biggest Tour Of The Year So Far
• Ed Sheeran Cancels Excessively Priced Tickets On Resale Sites
• Demi Lovato Releases 'Sorry Not Sorry' Video
• Zac Brown Makes Surprise Visit To Paralyzed Fan
• Gorillaz Full 2-Hour Demon Dayz Festival Set Streaming Online
• Madonna Takes Action To Halt Auction of Tupac Letter, Underwear
• Rae Sremmurd Getting Comic Book Treatment
• DMX Freestyles About Tax Evasion From Courthouse Steps
• Drake's Father Is 'The Realest Dude Ever' In New Ad Campaign
• Mariah Carey Producing New TV Drama Based On Her Life
• Meek Mill Releases 3rd Chapter Of 'Wins And Losses' Film
• Kenny Rogers Announces All-Star Farewell Concert
• Kanye West 'The Life of Pablo' Lawsuit Defense Reportedly Revealed
• Ed Sheeran Allegedly Unfriends Social Media Site
• Drake Sparks Speculation About A 'Take Care' Sequel
• Singled Out: Ryan Riback's One Last Time
• Lollapalooza TBT Month: 2013 Day Two
• Sites and Sounds: Cincinnati Music Festival
• Queen + Adam Lambert Live In Chicago
• Road Trip: Festival d'ete de Quebec
• Lollapalooza TBT Month: 2015 - Metallica, Brand New And More
• Sailing to Nowhere - To The Unknown
• Mark Slaughter - Halfway There
• American High - Bones in the Attic, Flowers in the Basement
• Root 66: Cary Morin - Cradle to the Grave
• On The Record: Melvin Van Peebles and Earth, Wind & Fire - Sweet Sweetback’s Baadasssss Song Soundtrack
• Root 66: MandolinMan - Unfolding the Roots
• Root 66: Anthony Rosano and the Conqueroos
Contact Us - Privacy - Why we are antiMusic
Copyright© 1998 - 2017 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.
Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site.
Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.