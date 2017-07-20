Judas Priest Release 'Road To Valhalla' Mobile Game

The app features new visuals and gameplay set to iconic Priest songs like "Halls of Valhalla," "Breaking The Law", "Turbo Lover", "Electric Eye", "Painkiller" and "You've Got Another Thing Coming."

"Judas Priest: Road To Valhalla" innovates by making isolated song stems (eg drums, vocals, guitar) from the 2016 "Battle Cry" album available to players exclusively within the game. Using an innovative visual mechanic, players must fill "stem meters" to construct the full song and progress through each level of the game.

"When we set out to make this game, we wanted to give fans a new kind of visual listening experience," says singer Rob Halford. "For the first time, we are making individual stems of our songs available to fans to give them a new and interactive way to engage with some of the best songs from our catalog." Read more and watch the trailer here.