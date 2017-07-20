Madonna Takes Action To Halt Auction of Tupac Letter, Underwear

The items were supplied by art consultant Darlene Luz whom Madonna describes as a "former friend" who 'would have had access to these items on numerous occasions" when she was a 'frequent overnight guest" in the Queen of Pop's house while she was out of town. The suit suggests the items were taken without permission.

"I was shocked to learn of the planned auctioning of the Shakur letter, as I had no idea that the Shakur letter was no longer in my possession," said Madonna in the documents. The letter is expected to fetch $400,000.

In the filing, Madonna expressed palpable disgust at the thought of someone selling (and buying) her used personal items. 'I understand that my DNA could be extracted from a piece of my hair. It is outrageous and grossly offensive that my DNA could be auctioned for sale to the general public," she said. Read more here.