Nikki Sixx's Announce Heroin Diaries Graphic Novel
07-20-2017
(hennemusic) Motley Crue and Sixx:AM bassist Nikki Sixx has announced plans to publish a graphic novel of his 2007 memoir, "The Heroin Diaries", this fall in sync with its tenth anniversary this year.

Chronicling a year of decadence and depravity that almost cost Sixx his life during the recording and tour for Motley Crue's 1987 album, "Girls, Girls, Girls," the book became a worldwide bestseller.

Sixx has teamed up with Heavy Metal magazine for the graphic novel adaptation of the project as the first release under the brand's new 12 X 12 imprint, a new line of music-themed art books and graphic novels that will explore the songs and experiences of the most exciting musical artists.

The memoir is being adapted by Rantz Hoseley, known for his award-winning work with Tori Amos on the graphic novel "Comic Book Tattoo", along with acclaimed artists Danijel Zezelj, Andy Kuhn and Kieron Dwyer

"The Heroin Diaries has always been deeply personal to me," explains Sixx. "So when the idea came up for a graphic novel based on the story, who better to partner with than the iconic Heavy Metal brand? I grew up reading their magazine as a kid. This is really a passion project and I've been intimately involved in every step along the way, from the storyline to the look and feel of the art.

"Working with Jeff, Rantz and their team has been an inspiring experience and I think we came up with a really unique spin on The Heroin Diaries that tells the story from a different angle. It is meant to be a treat for fans of The Heroin Diaries - old and new - and I hope everyone will enjoy the graphic novel as much as I enjoyed putting it together for you." Read more here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

