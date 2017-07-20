Rae Sremmurd Getting Comic Book Treatment

The project arrives this October and centers around a showdown between the superhero Shadowman and the hip-hop duo. For the two musicians, this collaboration is a dream-come-true.

"Comic books are a form of entertainment," Jxmmi said in a release. "I get to make all the sounds and effects in my head. It's just like you use your imagination - you go through the pictures and the pictures are always awesome. It's like an escape from reality. Shadowman is crazy. It has a lot of twists and turns." Read more and check out Valiant's post here.