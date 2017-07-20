Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

Singled Out: Moretta's Hurricane
07-20-2017
Moretta

Moretta will be releasing their new album "What's Left Means Nothing" on July 28th and to celebrate we asked singer Joe Paisley to tell us about the single "Hurricane" and the music video for the track. Here is the story:

The opening remarks during the intro of our official music video for "Hurricane" sums up my inspiration pretty well. It reads, "Numb. The evolution of self-defense. Ignoring that inner-voice to assure we don't stir things up. After all, who would want to stand for something we weren't told to stand for?" That last little bit, of course, smothered in sarcasm.

For the most part, we are all well aware of just how powerful cellphones have become. Studies show that the majority of us would rather go without sex than without our cellphones for an extended period of time. I know* that's some crazy sh*t right there. haha BUT it's totally understandable. Nearly every facet of our lives has some connecting path running through these glowing, palm wizards. Whether it be related to work, hobbies, communication, entertainment, latest news stories, whatever* it can all be accessed at anytime from virtually anywhere on the planet.

When I was writing the lyrical content for "Hurricane", we were in the heart of this past election cycle. Both sides of the aisle getting fired up and defensive over anything the mainstream media told them was worthy of reaction. It's was truly sickening. The media was mindlessly pushing endless amounts of information in order to piss everyone off, all for simply grabbing ratings, with the central catalyst being our cellphones.

I could feel myself becoming increasingly numb. It was the only chance I had to control my own happiness. I was reading utterly insane headlines. Headlines that I should care about but didn't. Between every article was a different article slamming someone for their reaction to the original article posted two hours before. Social media was chock-full of hatred, blanket judgments of entire races and opposing stances, polarizing news articles that may or may not be true, and public fights between friends; all deriving from this content being delivered to our cellphones from dusk to dawn.

Because this bombardment of information worked wonders for the bottom line of several media companies, we can be certain of one thing. It won't stop. They controlled our emotions and persuaded our actions, all while making money. Terrifying concept. "Hurricane" is about realizing the impact mainstream media has on our daily lives and fighting against that control.

Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen and watch for yourself right here!

